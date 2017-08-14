World Share

Money Talks: Facebook and Disney enter video streaming market

The number of companies offering online video streaming services keeps on growing. Users have been becoming spoilt for choice as a result. Disney and Facebook have joined the ranks of Netflix and Amazon in announcing streaming platforms. Analysis by Bob O'Donnell, the President and Founder of TECHnalysis Research.