Interview with Elma Tataragic at Sarajevo Film Festival
05:33
World
Interview with Elma Tataragic at Sarajevo Film Festival
We had the pleasure of discussing the 23rd edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival with Elma Tataragic. We talked about what's new for this year and took a look back at the previous years. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 16, 2017
