World Share

Art factory in Sao Paulo

It's been three years since a group of Brazilian artists took over an abandoned state-owned building to turn it into a cultural and artistic center. They're producing all sorts of art, putting on theatre productions and even holding exhibitions in their very own gallery. But will it last much longer?