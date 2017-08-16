POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
India's 70 years of independence
03:24
World
India's 70 years of independence
It's 70 years since India gained independence from British rule and across the UK museums and art galleries are holding celebrations to mark the anniversary. Let's take a look at how one of the most famous university towns in the world is honouring the event. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 16, 2017
