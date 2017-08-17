POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Belgian Naive Art Biennale
03:21
World
Belgian Naive Art Biennale
Naive art is one of many movements where one can express themselves. The earliest examples date back to the 18th century. Its all about freedom and innocence. And its being celebrated at one exhibition in Brussel's. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 17, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?