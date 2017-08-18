World Share

Nigeria’s absent president

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has been absent from the country for more than three months. The government says he will be back soon, however, Nigerians are now calling for him to resume his duties or resign. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world