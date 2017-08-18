POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nigeria’s absent president
Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has been absent from the country for more than three months. The government says he will be back soon, however, Nigerians are now calling for him to resume his duties or resign. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 18, 2017
