Brazil’s indigenous under threat

Brazil's indigenous people make up 1% of the population yet their territories cover around 13% of the country. Judges are yet to deliberate on a case put forward by the government to re-interpret tribal borders. Indigenous people are fighting against the attempt to force them off their land.