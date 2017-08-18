World Share

Strait Talk: The Battle for Tal Afar

Tal Afar is one of the last strongholds of Daesh in Iraq. There the Iraqi Army has launched a bombing campaign against Daesh, holed up inside the town. The Ethnic Turkmen are caught between Daesh and the very real possibility of abuse at the hands of Shia militia fighting the group. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World.