POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Strait Talk: The Battle for Tal Afar
03:07
World
Strait Talk: The Battle for Tal Afar
Tal Afar is one of the last strongholds of Daesh in Iraq. There the Iraqi Army has launched a bombing campaign against Daesh, holed up inside the town. The Ethnic Turkmen are caught between Daesh and the very real possibility of abuse at the hands of Shia militia fighting the group. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 18, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?