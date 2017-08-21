World Share

Roundtable: Is North Korea at its most dangerous?

So far it's a war of words but could the explosive rhetoric between North Korea and the United States escalate into something more serious? Is North Korea more dangerous now than ever before? North Korea's plans to fire missiles near the U.S. territory of Guam has infuriated the United States -- with an angry exchange of threats from both sides. And this week a joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea is underway. The annual military drills have been described by Pyongyang as foolish and a dress rehearsal for war.