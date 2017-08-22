World Share

A new 18-hour documentary on Vietnam War

The Vietnam War had a divisive effect on American society. Now, decades after its end, two award winning documentary filmmakers look back at the conflict and hope it will help shine a light on how current world problems can be solved. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world