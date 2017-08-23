POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Author Azar Nafisi on Iran’s evolution
09:23
World
Author Azar Nafisi on Iran’s evolution
When Iranian President Rouhani was sworn into a second term, there were hopes the country would continue to reform and open up to the world. But ties with the US seem to be going fast downhill. We ask Iranian-American author and professor, Azar Nafisi, how she sees Iran’s recent past and where she thinks things are headed. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 23, 2017
