Kurdish referendum, Hong Kong’s political prisoners, and an author’s view on Iran’s evolution
52:01
World
The Kurdish region in northern Iraq is set to vote on breaking away from Baghdad. What would an independent Kurdish state would mean for the region? And did Hong Kong’s courts cave in to pressure from Beijing in jailing the leaders of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement? Also, we interview renowned Iranian-American author Azar Nafisi about how she sees Iran today. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 23, 2017
