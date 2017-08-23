World Share

Money Talks: The UK seeks temporary customs union with EU

The UK says it will propose a temporary customs arrangement with the EU. That means that for an unspecified period, goods would continue to move between the UK and Europe as easily as they do now. But European negotiators say many other issues need to be tackled before trade can even be addressed. And with another round of talks looming, time is not on the UK's side.