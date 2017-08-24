POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Palestinian cartoonist Naji al-Ali and his character 'Handala' with Ian Black
07:54
World
Palestinian cartoonist Naji al-Ali and his character 'Handala' with Ian Black
Naji al-Ali was perhaps both the most loved, and most hated, Arab political cartoonist in recent history. Celebrated for his stinging critiques of Israeli and Arab regimes along with the United States, he created more than 40,000 drawings during his career. The Palestinian artist was assassinated three decades ago, but his legacy lives on. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 24, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?