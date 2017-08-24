POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sierra Leone mudslides, US confederate monuments, and World War Three
52:00
World
Sierra Leone mudslides, US confederate monuments, and World War Three
Mudslides buried alive generations of families near Freetown last week, is the government responsible? Meanwhile, white supremacists are tyring to protect statues of confederate soldiers from being taken down. Do they represent history? Or pay tribute to racists? And the Newsmakers speaks to activist and World War II veteran Harry Leslie Smith about why he thinks we’ll soon see the next World War. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 24, 2017
