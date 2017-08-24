POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: First total solar eclipse across US in 99 years
01:24
World
Money Talks: First total solar eclipse across US in 99 years
In the US its being described as the first total solar eclipse in 99 years. Astronomers say this is one celestial event not to be missed. For more on how this affects local businesses and the US economy at large Jon Brain joins us. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 24, 2017
