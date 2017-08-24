World Share

Money Talks: Nigerian president returns from medical leave

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country after receiving his second round of medical treatment in London. After more than five months abroad this year, he still has not disclosed what he has been treated for. And with an economy in turmoil, a Boko Haram insurgency and millions of Nigerians living in poverty, Buhari's presidency faces many challenges before the next elections are held in 2019. Adefemi Akinsanya reports and TRT World Africa Reporter Fidelis Mbah joins us with more on Nigeria's political and economic issues.