POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: US, Mexico, Canada begin NAFTA negotiations
05:54
World
Money Talks: US, Mexico, Canada begin NAFTA negotiations
It's a disaster and a killer of American jobs. That's how US President Donald Trump has described the North American Free Trade Agreement. And now his government is renegotiating NAFTA with Mexico and Canada. But who are the winners and losers under the current deal? And what needs to change? Mobin Nasir reports followed by analysis from Jonathan Heath, an economics professor at the Metropolitan Autonomous University. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 24, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?