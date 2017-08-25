POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: US president increases pressure on Pakistan
06:21
World
Money Talks: US president increases pressure on Pakistan
There have been more jitters for investors at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, as they try to make sense of the likely impact of the United States' new policy in it's 'War on Terror' in Afghanistan. The country's benchmark index fell by up to 2% at the start of the day's trade, before recovering most of the losses. Mobin Nasir reports on the reaction to US President Donald Trump's announcement. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 25, 2017
