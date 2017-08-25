World Share

Australia’s citizenship saga

Australian politicians have found themselves unknowingly breaking the law – by having dual citizenship. The realization has prompted some parliamentarians to resign, while others, like deputy Prime Minister, challenge the constitution in court. Does the crisis pose a threat to the government's hold on power?