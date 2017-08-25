POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump’s Afghan strategy, Australia’s citizenship saga, and YouTube deletes Syria war crime evidence
52:01
World

Trump announces his strategy in Afghanistan, but will it work? And, how Australian politicians are unknowingly breaking the law. Also, is YouTube deleting evidence of Syrian war crimes? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 25, 2017
