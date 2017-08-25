World Share

The Border Mission

On August 24th,2016 Turkey launched a military operation in northern Syria. Dubbed Operation Euphrates Shield, the cross-border intervention came about to maintain Turkey's border security and confront the terrorism threat posed by Daesh and the YPG. The seven-month military operation oversaw the capture of several Syrian towns from Daesh.