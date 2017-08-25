POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Mexico’s prickly pear cactus generates renewable energy
01:48
Money Talks: Mexico’s prickly pear cactus generates renewable energy
The prickly pear cactus has been a source of food and medicine for hundreds of years in Mexico. But now it seems the plant may also hold the answer to the country's growing energy demand. Sourav Roy reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 25, 2017
