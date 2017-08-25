POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Maize harvest to boost South Africa's economy
07:26
World
Money Talks: Maize harvest to boost South Africa's economy
Maize is a staple across the whole of southern Africa, but over the past few years severe droughts have led to high prices as countries were forced to increase their imports to keep up with demand. But some favourable weather earlier in the year could see South Africa produce its biggest harvest in more than 40 years. Jason Boswell went to find out more and Hamlet Hlomendlini, Chief Economist at Agri AS, joins us from East London, South Africa. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 25, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?