POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Trump dissolves business councils as CEOs quit
06:57
World
Money Talks: Trump dissolves business councils as CEOs quit
When Donald Trump has faced trouble during his presidency, it has often been of his own making. Whether it has been his battle against the media or his handling of Russia or refugees. Now it is his response to racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Business leaders seemed to stand by him on most occasions during his seven-month presidency. But that has changed. Trump's reaction to white supremacist protests has put him at odds with the business community. Semra Hunter reports, followed by analysis from our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 25, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?