What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Strait Talk: Yemen - War in the time of cholera

This week's Strait Talk goes to Yemen, where one of the worst humanitarian crisis is taking place. In the midst of a war that has killed over 54,000 people, Yemenis struggle for breath. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world