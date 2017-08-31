World Share

Money Talks: Madagascan vanilla prices on the rise

A scoop of vanilla ice cream in most places might set you back about a dollar. But in Madagascar, vanilla crops are worth a lot more. And the bean that has brought prosperity to its farmers has also led to a lot of misery for the island nation. Fidelis Mbah has the scoop.