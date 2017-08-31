POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: India's PM Modi inaugurates 9,500 road projects
World
While India remains one of the world's fastest emerging economies, its lack of proper infrastructure has long been blamed for stunting further growth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hopes to begin addressing the problem with a $4 billion road project in the northwestern state of Rajasthan. The government of India also wants to sell shares in the country's biggest power producer, the National Thermal Power Corporation. Ishan Russell has the details and Rebecca Bundhun joins us from Mumbai. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 31, 2017
