What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Rohingya Crackdown: Violence against community continues in Myanmar

Thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled a crackdown in Myanmar in search of sanctuary. Some have ended up here in Turkey. But their hopes for a positive future for their people remain bleak. TRT World's Editor-at-Large Ahmed al Burai reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world