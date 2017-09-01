POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Qatar aims to meet dairy demand locally
Money Talks: Qatar aims to meet dairy demand locally
Dairy products have been in short supply in Qatar ever since Saudi Arabia closed down the country's only land border in June 2017. But, a Qatari dairy company plans to swoop in to fill the gap. Mobin Nasir reports on the cows flying to Doha. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 1, 2017
