What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Myanmar Violence: Rohingya are 'world's most persecuted minority'

They have been subjected to violence for decades and are often described as the world's most persecuted minority. But who are Myanmar's Rohingya? Arabella Munro explains. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world