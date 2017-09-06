POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Guillermo del Toro returns with 'The Shape of Water'
03:31
World
Guillermo del Toro returns with 'The Shape of Water'
Known for his unreserved imagination, Mexican director Guillermo del Toro is winning over the critics in Italy at the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival. He received a lengthy standing ovation when he unleashed his latest tale of fantasy on festivalgoers. Here's what the buzz is all about. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 6, 2017
