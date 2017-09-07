POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Rohingya genocide, Gas attacks in Syria and Japanese whale hunting
Is Myanmar committing genocide against the Rohingya? We ask if such a declaration would change the future of the world's most persecuted people. Meanwhile, UN investigators say the Syrian regime is to blame for dozens of chemical attacks. And, why a prominent conservationist says he can no longer protect whales from Japanese hunters.
September 7, 2017
