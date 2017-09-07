POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Kenyan supreme court annuls Uhuru Kenyatta election victory
06:08
World

The political drama surrounding Kenya's bitterly fought election has intensified. The supreme court has nullified the victory of the incumbent president, Uhuru Kenyatta. It has ordered a new poll within the next 60 days. And that decision brings a new level of uncertainty for businesses and investors, in an economy that has been suffering for months. Mmalegabe Motsepe reports and Agnes Gitau, a director at consulting firm GBS East Africa, joins us from London. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 7, 2017
