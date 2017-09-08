POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Fine examples of Chinese art go under the hammer
02:56
World
Fine examples of Chinese art go under the hammer
Sometimes it takes us a while to fully appreciate an art piece. Van Gogh died without knowing how much he would be loved by the next generations. Similarly, a collection of 20th century Chinese paintings were overlooked at the time. But, Sotheby's Hong Kong is set to change all that… Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 8, 2017
