Could urban art be losing its rebellious streak?
03:57
World
Could urban art be losing its rebellious streak?
For decades spray-painted graffiti was considered illegal. But thanks to artists like Banksy and Jean-Michel Basquia, urban art has increasingly become part of the mainstream. One European city is embracing street art by commissioning artists to beautify the walls of buildings. But it's sparked a debate. Will this cause street art to lose its rebellious streak? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 8, 2017
