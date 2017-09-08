World Share

Russia’s alleged white supremacy connection

Russia is being blamed for a lot of the US' problems—from hacking and meddling in elections, to funding fake news on Facebook. And now, some are pointing the finger of blame at Moscow to explain the rise of America's far-right. Some neo-Nazis see Russia as a powerful protector of the white race. But Russia has a proud history of fighting Nazism, and this latest charge is dismissed as anti-Russian hysteria.