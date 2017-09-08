POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US-Pakistan ties
The US' relationship with Pakistan could be at a crossroads. The State Department has again repeated the Trump administration's demands that Islamabad change its approach to militant groups... or face the consequences. But the Pakistani government denies it's sheltering terrorists. There are fears the US may resume drone strikes in Pakistan as part of its strategy against the Taliban. So, what impact would a full-blown falling out between these two allies have in the region? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 8, 2017
