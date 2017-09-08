POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
FARC’s new struggle, Russia’s alleged white supremacy connection and US-Pakistan ties
52:05
World
Colombia's oldest terror group bids farewell to arms as they enter parliament for the first time. But will the country accept the FARC’s transformation? Plus, we explore allegations that Russia is influencing America's white supremacists. And, is the US' relationship with Pakistan on life support? We speak with a former UN officer in Kabul. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 8, 2017
