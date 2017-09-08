POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar Violence: Interview with Rohingya activist Nay San Lwin
The UN refugee agency says an estimated 270,000 Rohingas - that's a quarter of their population in Myanmar - have now crossed the border into Bangladesh, after a violent crackdown by Myanmar's armed forces. Scores of villages have been torched and Myanmar's army has been accused of laying landmines. For more on this we are joined by Nay San Lwin (Nay San Leu-in). He is an activist for Rohingya Muslims and a blogger. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 8, 2017
