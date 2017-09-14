POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Roald Dahl and his legacy with Nursena Tuter
Roald Dahl and his legacy with Nursena Tuter
James and the Giant Peach, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fantastic Mr. Fox... Do any of these sound familiar to you? If so, you're probably a fan of Roald Dahl. His birthday, the 13th of September, celebrates this creative master and all the work he's produced - bringing stories of fiction and wonder to children everywhere in the world. Our Showcase producer, Nursena Tuter is with me to speak more about the legendary author. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 14, 2017
