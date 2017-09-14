World Share

Myanmar violence: Aung San Suu Kyi

Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has come under criticism for the ongoing violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar's Rakhine state. The UN has declared the actions ethnic cleansing but stopped short of calling it a genocide. Is the international community doing enough to protect the Rohingya people from further violence?