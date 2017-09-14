World Share

Money Talks: Turkey’s economy grows 5.1% in the second quarter of 2017

After a tough couple of years, Turkey's economy continues to strengthen. The latest figures show gross domestic product expanded by 5.1% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2017. That is the fastest pace in two years and it makes it one of the fastest-growing countries among the world's 20 major economies. Only China and India are expanding more rapidly. We spoke to Murat Yulek, a professor of economics at Istanbul Commerce University.