POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Turkey’s economy grows 5.1% in the second quarter of 2017
05:18
World
Money Talks: Turkey’s economy grows 5.1% in the second quarter of 2017
After a tough couple of years, Turkey's economy continues to strengthen. The latest figures show gross domestic product expanded by 5.1% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2017. That is the fastest pace in two years and it makes it one of the fastest-growing countries among the world's 20 major economies. Only China and India are expanding more rapidly. We spoke to Murat Yulek, a professor of economics at Istanbul Commerce University. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 14, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?