World Share

Money Talks: China to phase out fossil fuel vehicles

The Chinese government is working on a plan to phase out the production of conventional fuel-powered vehicles. It says switching to electric cars will help to reduce vehicle pollution which is among the highest in the world. Sourav Roy takes a look.