Money Talks: Expo Astana 2017
After 3 months, EXPO 2017 in Astana has closed its doors. More than 2 million people and pavilions representing more than 100 countries. The theme of this year's international exhibition was "Future Energy." It focused on the sector's future and innovative solutions. Money Talks got the chance to meet with Kazakhstan's Energy Minister on the last day of the fair. He told us about the country's ambitious alternative energy goals. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 14, 2017
