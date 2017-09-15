POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US design legends wrap up the New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2018
02:35
World
US design legends wrap up the New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2018
Fashion giants Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors brought New York Fashion Week to a close as the spring-summer 2018 season flits to Europe. Their collections were both inspired by escapism. Let's hear more about that, and also look back at some of the best shows of the past week. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 15, 2017
