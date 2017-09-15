The Man Booker Prize shortlist with Kaya Genc

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Man Booker is one of the biggest prizes of the literary world and this year's winner will be announced on the 17th of October from a shortlist of six titles. Alongside American heavyweights, Paul Auster and George Saunders, two debuts are up in the list as well. Two previously shortlisted authors Ali Smith and UK/Pakistani writer Mohsin Hamid are also competing for the 66,000 dollar prize.
September 15, 2017
