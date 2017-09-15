World Share

Money Talks: Pound jumps as UK inflation hits 2.9%

Consumers in the UK are feeling the pinch of rising prices in the shops. The inflation rate accelerated in August 2017 to 2.9% year-on-year. That was faster than analysts had predicted. The prices of clothing and footwear rose at their fastest annual pace since records began. The latest inflation figure is also higher than the Bank of England's 2% target. David Madden from CMC Markets says the higher inflation rate was mostly driven by the weak pound, rather than consumer confidence.