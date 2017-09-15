POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Pound jumps as UK inflation hits 2.9%
01:52
World
Money Talks: Pound jumps as UK inflation hits 2.9%
Consumers in the UK are feeling the pinch of rising prices in the shops. The inflation rate accelerated in August 2017 to 2.9% year-on-year. That was faster than analysts had predicted. The prices of clothing and footwear rose at their fastest annual pace since records began. The latest inflation figure is also higher than the Bank of England's 2% target. David Madden from CMC Markets says the higher inflation rate was mostly driven by the weak pound, rather than consumer confidence. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 15, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?