The War in Syria: Sculpting helps children with the trauma of war

Syria's war has raged for more than six years, displacing millions across the region. Tens of thousands live at the Zaarati Camp in Jordan struggling to come to terms with memories of home. But a 63-year-old artist is doing his bit to try to make the ordeal bearable, especially for some of the camp's children. Yasin Eken reports.