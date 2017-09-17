POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
International community urges Myanmar to end atrocities
02:23
World
International community urges Myanmar to end atrocities
Bangladesh has started to restrict the movement of Rohingya refugees. The government says it wants to keep track of the influx of people. It comes amid a plan to build 14,000 shelters for the more than 400,000 refugees there. Meanwhile, the Indian government is trying to deport the 40,000 Rohingya refugees who have lived in the country for nearly a decade. Kerry Alexandra has the story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 17, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?